I'm concerned, as everyone is, by the state of healthcare in our country.
People are being priced out of the market on drugs that literally keep them from dying. It's barbaric to make someone choose between their own insulin and feeding their children. It didn't used to be like this.
This is why I'm voting for Melissa Busch. She is a nurse and understands how important it is that regular people are able to get their medicine they need to be healthy, happy, and productive members of society.
Starting on day one in Salem, Melissa will fight for legislation to reign in the cost of prescription drugs.
In contrast, Melissa's opponent has taken thousands of dollars from out of state prescription drug interests such as PhRMA PAC. These groups are fighting hard to maintain the status quo and keep their profit margin high at the expense of human lives.
