Goblins, ghouls, witches, and pumpkins filled Columbia Boulevard early Saturday evening, Oct. 1, for the first Big Halloween Parade since 2019.

The parade had been cancelled over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warm sunshine greeted the those attending the parade as St. Helens ushered in its biggest and longest celebration of the year, The Spirit of Halloweentown.

Crowds gathered to see the event and parade participants tossed candy to children along the boulevard.

See the schedule of the month-long Halloweentown events at thechonicleonline.com.