The following is from St. Helens Police.
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, St. Helens officers arrested Billy Gene Fabiano, 51, of Oregon City on charges related to a sexual assault investigation that was reported to the St. Helens Police Department.
St. Helens officers received information alleging that Fabiano had sexual contact with an underage victim. After St. Helens officers investigated the claim and presented evidence to a Columbia County Grand Jury, Fabiano was indicted on September 29 and taken into custody.
