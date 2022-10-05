The Oregon Association of Municipal Recorders (OAMR) has installed Lisa Scholl, MMC, the Deputy City Recorder for the City of St. Helens, as the 2022-2024 OAMR Region I Director.
Scholl has been an active member of OAMR since 2012. She has served on numerous committees, including the Conference Committee, Special Projects/Fundraising Committee, Records Management Committee, as Chair of the Historical Preservation Committee, and as Chair of the Newsletter Committee. She received her Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) designation in 2014 and the prestigious Master Municipal Clerk (MMC) designation in 2020 from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.
Scholl began working for the City of St. Helens in 2003 as the Planning Secretary. She became the City’s Administrative Assistant in 2010 and was reclassified as the Deputy City Recorder in 2015, after receiving her CMC. Scholl also serves with the St. Helens Band Patrons as their Public Relations Officer and actively volunteers with the Band and Guard Program.
